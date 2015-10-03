With the August 2, 2015 call for an election the electoral district boundaries have changed and the 308 districts embeded within this structure of this site are now 338 districts. (See Elections Canada: Redistribution of Federal Electoral Districts)

With this change I have disabled certain features of the site that were dependent on the old districts.

This includes:



Postal code to electoral district lookup



MP database that displayed current MP when you went to your district



Automatic letter writing. While the text of the letters remains, this site will no longer try to look up your MP and send the letter from this site



I also took this as an opportunity to disable some of the other database lookups that listed candidates for previous elections.