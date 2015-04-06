Home » Blogs » Russell McOrmond's blog

Russell McOrmond (micro)blog postings elsewhere..

Periodically I'm asked if I've dropped out of technology policy activism entirely, given the infrequent posts to this site. This site started to respond to the consultation towards a specific Copyright bill, and that bill eventually passed.

I won't be as active as I was during that decade, and I suspect what I'm currently posting doesn't quite fit with the theme of this site. If you want to follow, please check out other social media sites I participate on. My longer form postings always get linked to on Google+, and shorter form things on Twitter.